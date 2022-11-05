After two years without a full Trinbago Carnival, the National Carnival Commission is promising that Carnival 2023 will be the Mother of all Carnivals. The NCC officially launched Carnival 2K23 at the Queen's Park Savannah earlier today. Rynessa Cutting has more.

