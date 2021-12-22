At least one umbrella body for unions in Trinidad and Tobago was a 'no show' at the Attorney General's meeting with unions held this afternoon to hammer out concerns relative to Government's safe zone initiative.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine reports.
At least one umbrella body for unions in Trinidad and Tobago was a 'no show' at the Attorney General's meeting with unions held this afternoon to hammer out concerns relative to Government's safe zone initiative.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine reports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Earlier, hours before the meeting, Secretary General of the Communication Workers Union Clyd…
It may have come as good news to many that T&T is now allowing any WHO-approved vaccine …
It is beginning to look a lot more like Christmas for several families who now have a new pl…
The time has come for change... Those are the strong words from Former West Indies cricketer…
Confirmation of a pile-up of bodies at the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary. This from …
The decision by the Prime Minister to have public servants who are not vaccinated sent home …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription