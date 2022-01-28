Discussion on the public sector safe zone policy continues in the public domain and today one Union Leader is saying, it's time to put heads together to find a solution.
General Secretary of the National Trade Union Centre and President of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union, Michael Annesette says this issue is not a political problem but rather one that has social and economic issues flowing from it and stakeholders must work together in the interest of the country. He also tells us the unions are yet to hear from the Minister of Labour.
Nicole M Romany has more.