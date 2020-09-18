Give vulnerable workers priority!

That's the call coming from the National Trade Union Centre.

It says, neither the public nor private sector seems to be taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TIWU: PTSC is Playing Games

TIWU: PTSC is Playing Games

The Transport and Industrial Workers Union is justifying the action taken by bus drivers at the Public Transport Service Corporation Port of Spain hub. On Thursday evening a number of them walked off the job over health and safety concerns, leaving commuters who rely on the PTSC's service stranded.

PTSC Confirms 3 COVID Cases

PTSC Confirms 3 COVID Cases

PTSC's management is denying the allegations made by the union, but the Corporation is confirming that it has recorded a few COVID-19 cases