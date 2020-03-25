The National Trade Union Centre says the lives of thousands of workers across various sections of the public sector are in jeopardy....and it's seeking to hold talks with the government on this, as well as on wages. Meanwhile, another trade union is calling for a shutdown of the country. Alicia Boucher tells us more.

IAN ALLEYNE SAYS HE HAS COVID 19

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh will not confirm or deny whether talk show host Ian Alleyne has tested positive for Covid-19 out of respect for patient confidentiality.

HSF ADJUSTMENT PASSED

The Miscellaneous Provisions Bill which amends the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, the Government Savings Bonds, and the Value Added Tax Acts has been passed in the lower house.