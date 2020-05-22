Nationals aboard the Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship are breathing a sigh of relief. Word is, they're getting to set food on T&T's soil on Monday. Our news crew ventured out to sea in an attempt to locate the cruise ship. Here's Alicia Boucher with that story.
NATIONALS ON DISNEY CRUISE SHIP COMING HOME ON MONDAY
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nationals aboard the Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship are breathing a sigh of relief.
The Opposition Leader has said warm weather is the reason for the control of the COVID-19 virus, here in T&T.
Planet Earth, has a rich Biological Diversity, with numerous and immense values.
The first batch of maxi taxi owners and operators received their grants from Minister of Transport Rohan Sinanan on Friday.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is confirming, that 24 Coast Guard Officers are now in quarantine.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- BUSINESSMAN UPSET WITH GOVERNMENT
- Cruise ship workers stuck in Barbados speak to Fazeer
- NATIONALS ON DISNEY CRUISE SHIP COMING HOME ON MONDAY
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 22nd May 2020
- SUNLIGHT KILLS COVID OR DOES IT?
- 342 stranded Trinbagonian cruise ship workers want to return home
- SLOW START TO PHASE TWO
- CONFIDENT OF VICTORY
- 6 TRINIS ON CRUISESHIP BEG TO COME HOME
- TRINCITY MALL STORE OWNERS ON THE VERGE OF CLOSING