It's coming, the national survey has gotten the ok of the Chief Medical Officer and is carded for later this year. It will feature a new hybrid system and if you're wondering about the cost, well you have to stay tuned to find out.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&TEC APOLOGIZES, SAYS SYSTEM IS RELIABLE

T&TEC APOLOGIZES, SAYS SYSTEM IS RELIABLE

Following the island-wide power outage in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Manager of Corporate Communications at T&TEC, Annabelle Brasnell told the Morning Edition that the system is usually reliable and apologized for the inconvenience caused.