The reopening of the borders; it's something that's inevitable and Minister of National Security Stuart Young says, careful consideration is being given to the processes surrounding it, including the present system where immigration forms have to be filled out and handed over to Immigration officers.
"In fact this morning I was having a conversation with Minister Sinanan, the Minister of Works and Transport that we need to start planning for the eventual reopening of the borders and how we do it. We're going to look at the computerisation and the use of biometrics from an immigration perspective and as we had announced in the last budget the doing away of the physical immigration forms."
In providing more clarity Minister Young says, the two are separate and apart....adding that outside of the intention to remove the paper forms... is the consideration of biometrics for the various ports of entry.
"Especially from a National Security and it's happening in other countries, is have an immigration system at our legal ports of entry where we will do the biometrics so right now we would need to amend the legislation but we need the hardware and software first of all. Same thing like when you enter other countries you may be required to take your finger print, take your electronic photograph and these types of scans and we're looking to move towards that system."