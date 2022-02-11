The Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds is to visit Tobago soon, to treat with National Security concerns on the island, this from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. More from Elizabeth Williams.
NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER IN TOBAGO
Elizabeth Williams
