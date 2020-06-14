The National Parents and Teacher's Association is standing in support of the Ministry of Education on their position in having the SEA exam on August 20th. They say that the wellbeing of the student must be put first, Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more....

An SEA date has been set, but, teachers are not on-board! A date for the general elections yet to be called, but the Prime Minister says, it will be held when it is due. And... the 2020 budget was read...

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach says they will be attacking England's batsmen when the series begins on July eight.

A councillor and two MPs are calling on the government to immediately put things in place to better facilitate migrants in this country.

Prestige Arts international has completed its inaugural "Lock Down" Art competition in Tobago.