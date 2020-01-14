A man has appeared before an Arima Magistrate charged with the triple murder which occured in the borough last week Monday.
Nathaniel Ellis of Pinto Road Arima, was charged on Tuesday in connection with the killings of 39-year-old Damien Chuniesingh, 31-year-old Polly Chuniesingh, both of Getwell Avenue, Pinto Road and their uncle, Canadian citizen, 55-year-old Deoraj Chuniesingh.
The bodies of the three victims were found at Damien Chuniesingh's home on January 6th by a relative. An autopsy revealed that they were all strangled.
Quantities of jewellery and cash were later found to be missing.
An investigation was launched into the incident which resulted in Ellis being arrested by officers of the Pinto Police Station on Wednesday January 8th.