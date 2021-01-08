Reports that host of CNC-3's Morning Brew show -- Natalee Legore has been fired, are not true.
A well-placed source cleared up the reports, saying, Legore actually resigned from the Ansa Mac Al-owned TV station, since lasT December.
And, she will continue, to host the show, until January 29th.
The firing rumours came after, statements Legore made on the show, which likened Wednesday's deadly domestic terror attack, in Washington D.C. to reaction to T&T's 2020 general election results.
The United National Congress is demanding an apology from Legore.
While the People's National Movement backed up her statements.