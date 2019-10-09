Nat Sec: TLM an ongoing investigation

The Minister of National Security alongside the Minister of Health and the Ministry of Planning and Social Development held a news conference in an attempt to do some damage control, after Wednesday morning's raid at Transformed Life Ministry. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has details.

