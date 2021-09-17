A number of parents have been visited by the police, as a result of their child not attending online classes. And while some do have legitimate reasons for their children's absence from class, the National Primary Schools Principals Association is calling on parents and guardians to be more responsible, as according to the Association, in many cases where children have been given devices by the Ministry, the devices have been quickly destroyed. Rynessa Cutting reports.

