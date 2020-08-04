With little information coming to principals from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health about pupils who tested positive for Covid-19, President of the National Primary Schools Principals' Association Lance Mottley says the Association may no longer continue to support the narrative that schools should continue with SEA classes. Nisha John-Mohammed reports.
NAPSPA Calling On MOE & MOH To Make Decision On SEA
Nisha John-Mohammed
