One day after the National Flour Mills announced a 33% increase in the price of wholesale flour, the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation is advising the public of alternative options available locally.
Namdevco says root crop flour, like cassava and sweet potato flour are available at their various farmers' markets.
But while it is a healthier option, is it really a financially viable option for those feeling the pinch of the NFM's increase?
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh sat down with the CEO of Namdevco at the Debe head office today for this report.