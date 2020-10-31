NAMA Covid19 Is A Farce

Protesters gathered outside the Prime Minister's residence in St Anns earlier today, calling on the Prime Minister to lift lockdown measures, open borders and allow persons the right to breathe freely without the hindrance of a mask... these calls came from an Organisation called ; Natural and Alternative Medicine Association or NAMA who are also saying that Covid 19 is a farce.... Nicholas Lutchmansingh has this story...

