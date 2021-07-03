United National Congress Senator David Nakid has responded to a pre-action protocol letter sent by Prime Minister Rowley's legal team for defamation, saying he's ready to go to court. In fact, Nakid has told the Prime Minister to bring it on as Alicia Boucher reports.

Barbados Assesses Damages

Barbadians spent today cleaning up their island in the wake of Hurricane Elsa, which caused 62 houses to collapse, damaged more than a thousand homes and left 743 of them without roofs.

CRIME WRAP

After they were caught inside the Residence Nightclub, back in January, 85 people have been now been charged.

And, drinking a beer in Arima, leads to a man being arrested, and fined three-thousand dollars.