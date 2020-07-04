With the General Election now approximately five weeks way, candidates are out trying to convince voters. UNC's candidate for Tunapuna is trying to kick his way into Parliament. While a former UNC MP somehow got left out of a campaign event, today.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is strongly defending his administration's efforts to go full speed ahead with the Revenue Authority as he said taxation is an important part of public administration.
With the General Election now approximately five weeks way, candidates are out trying to convince voters. UNC's candidate for Tunapuna is trying to kick his way into Parliament.
Former national midfielder David Nakhid, through the UNC, is part of an initiative to help youngsters in communities become more involved in football and, by extension, sport in general.
The Chief Medical Officer says public health restrictions which are to be in place at polling stations during the day of the General Election on August 10th will not impede anything in any way for voters casting their ballots.
The Laventille / Morvant School Improvement Project would be continued and expanded.