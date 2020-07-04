With the General Election now approximately five weeks way, candidates are out trying to convince voters. UNC's candidate for Tunapuna is trying to kick his way into Parliament. While a former UNC MP somehow got left out of a campaign event, today.

CMO Sees No Problems Voting During Pandemic

The Chief Medical Officer says public health restrictions which are to be in place at polling stations during the day of the General Election on August 10th will not impede anything in any way for voters casting their ballots.