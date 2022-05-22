Well fans came out in their numbers to welcome back the return of the Republic Bank National Association of Athletes and Administrators Relay Festival. They were given a show by the runners on show in particular the representatives from the North West Zone which won the bulk of the races at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NAAA Relay Festival

NAAA Relay Festival

Well fans came out in their numbers to welcome back the return of the Republic Bank National Association of Athletes and Administrators Relay Festival. They were given a show by the runners on show in particular the representatives from the North West Zone which won the bulk of the races at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

2% Increase To Cost Over $1.5B Upfront

2% Increase To Cost Over $1.5B Upfront

Let's not overreact - It's the response of the Prime Minister to trade unions threatening to shut down the country over the CPO's latest wage offer. The Prime Minister says the government has never retrenched public servants in the face of financial constraints, opting instead to give a little more now that only a little bit more is available to give.

T&T, Guyana Cooperate On CARICOM Agri MoU

T&T, Guyana Cooperate On CARICOM Agri MoU

Trinidad and Tobago has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ,an MOU, with Guyana and other CARICOM Heads to establish and strengthen the food-supply chain across the region. At a joint press conference today, both Prime Minister Rowley and Guyana's President shared great hopes for the future of both countries arising from this agreement,