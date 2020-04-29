COVID Stay at home measures have impacted everyday life in many ways.

Daily prayer and breaking of the fast for Muslims during the month of Ramadhan are no exceptions.

We hear from one Imam who is encouraging mosques to embrace the changes brought by COVID by still meeting its members using technology.

Media personnel were invited to the San Fernando home of government Minister Kazim Hosein on Monday evening.

He called on the Muslim community to use the holy month to be charitable to those in need during this time.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WHO: Look Out For Kawasaki In Children

WHO: Look Out For Kawasaki In Children

As doctors suspect a serious COVID related condition in children to be emerging, the World Health Organisation is asking clinicians across the world to be on the lookout for Children presenting with inflammatory like symptoms.

Ankle Bracelets to Cost $10M After Open Tender

Ankle Bracelets to Cost $10M After Open Tender

The National Security Minster on Wednesday announced the cost of the contract for the supply and maintenance of the ankle bracelet system meant to track some of those out on bail and help prevent domestic violence.

Windbelt Destruction

Windbelt Destruction

Indiscriminate bulldozing in the Ecclesville Forest reserve has been going on for years.