COVID Stay at home measures have impacted everyday life in many ways.
Daily prayer and breaking of the fast for Muslims during the month of Ramadhan are no exceptions.
We hear from one Imam who is encouraging mosques to embrace the changes brought by COVID by still meeting its members using technology.
Media personnel were invited to the San Fernando home of government Minister Kazim Hosein on Monday evening.
He called on the Muslim community to use the holy month to be charitable to those in need during this time.