Muslims Declare Support For UNC

A gathering of over 20 muslim organisations today met with opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissesar to declare their support for the UNC.
Amongst those present were the three largest Muslim Organisations: ASJA, TIA and TML.
The meeting was called by the Ummah T&T Muslim Federation, where they called on their followers to work the marginal constituencies with an aim to kick the current government out of office.
Here's reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekerisngh with this story.
A meeting was held at the Felicity Diplomatic Centre, Cacandee road, Chaguanas.