Muslims Celebrates Two Eids

The Muslim Community is celebrating two Eids; one gone and the other set to come. In the midst of the crime and gang warefare, one Imam believes there is a lack of leadership and volunteerism within the community. Alicia Boucher attended a celebratory family day hosted by the Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jamaat Association and has this report.

To the Ascension football league... Defence Force had little trouble in beating Prison Service 3-0 to kick start their Division One of the competition.

As Guyana is set to become the new oil frontier at a time when Trinidad and Tobago's oil production is less than desired, the Energy Minister says, with over 100 years experience in the business, this country can offer the kind of assistance Guyana needs.

Former High Court judge Herbert Volney has broken his silence on the emailgate enquiry which has ended with the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions advising that there is no evidence to warrant that anyone be charged.