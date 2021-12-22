The time has come for change... Those are the strong words from Former West Indies cricketer Deryck Murray who insist that the CWI needs to restructure how they appoint selectors for regional teams... Murray believes that the system is tainted by favouritism and thinks that needs to be reviewed if the best team is to represent the West Indies...

