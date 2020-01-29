Less than a month after 43-year-old Jezelle Phillip was murdered outside her Port-of-Spain Pre-school, the institution's future is now in jeopardy.

Earlier today, the belongings of Baby's pre-school, as well as staff were removed from the property by the landlord.

According to a teacher, who spoke off camera, Phillips would have been saddened over the closure of her school.

She said unless someone can provide them with a new location, five teachers will be out of a job.

On January 6th, Jezelle Phillip, the school's principal, was stabbed to death.

43-year old Kirk Fields has appeared in court, charged for her murder.

