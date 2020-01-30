Murdered teacher, Ashram Boodram, was laid to rest today with an intimate Hindu service at the Mosquito Creek.
Boodram's nieces and nephews took turns eulogising their beloved uncle, describing him as a hard-working, simple man who found joy in writing, playing the drum, and spending time with family.
Unfortunately his time was cut short when bandits shot him in the chest and made off with a bag of money last Friday.
It's a harsh reality his friends and family are still struggling to accept.
Boodram had just arrived home after withdrawing a sum of money from the bank to pay a construction crew working on his home, when he was ambushed by a lone gunman last Friday.