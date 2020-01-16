A pastor in Tobago is tonight calling for those who have chosen a life of crime to turn their lives around.
Pastor Ramdial spoke earlier today, during the farewell service of Tobago's 9th murder victim Mark Nurse. The Mi4 security officer was murdered on December 20th, outside the Penny Savers Supermarket, while he was collecting the day's sales amounting to over $160,000.
He was shot in the head. While fellow Mi4 security officer Atoyia Charles was shot in the arm and leg.
The funeral service took place at the parade grounds of the Dwight Yorke Stadium car park. No one has been charged for his murder.