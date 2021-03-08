Leave vengeance to God. The words of Barrington Skippy Thomas, uncle of Tobago's 2nd murder victim Isaiah Thomas, during his farewell service on Monday at the Mt. Paran Perseverance Spiritual Baptist Church. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
Murder Victim Laid To Rest
Elizabeth Williams
