Leave vengeance to God. The words of Barrington Skippy Thomas, uncle of Tobago's 2nd murder victim Isaiah Thomas, during his farewell service on Monday at the Mt. Paran Perseverance Spiritual Baptist Church. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

33, 600 Vaccines By Late March

T&T has made its first Vaccine payment to the COVAX Facility and is expected to start the National Vaccination Campaign later this month.