A 30 year old Fyzabad man has been charged for the murder of Avocat mother of one, Gabriella Du Barry.
Du Barry was shot dead at her Jebodhsingh Drive home last week Thursday.
On Tuesday morning, Vishal Birju appeared before Siparia magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey charged for Du Barry's murder.
Birju, a PH driver from Pepper Village, Fyzabad, was represented by attorney Nazima Ali Knox.
In court today, the accused was observed shaking.
When asked why by the magistrate, Ali Knox said her client required psychological assessment.
The prosecutor then noted that Birju didn't show any medical incapabilities and was quite coherent during inquiries, but she was not against an evaluation being done.
It was then ordered that Birju be sent for a two week psychiatric evaluation and return to court on January 28th.