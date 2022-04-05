MUD MAS CARNIVAL

CEO of the Bagatelle Dutty Camp and Co-founder of Mudern Mud Dwane Selassie Trim, is ready for the October staging of Tobago Carnival. The announcement of the date was made on Monday by Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris. Mr. Trim spoke on TV6's Morning Edition, with host Fazeer Mohammed. Elizabeth Williams reports.

