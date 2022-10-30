Hollice Mapp, stage name Mr. Killa told TV6 News, he was proud of Tobago staging its first Carnival in October, And he is hopeful..that an increase in flights could be arranged. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Mr. Killa at the Mud is Life Mud Festival in Crown Point on Saturday.
MUD IS LIFE
Elizabeth Williams
Tobago's October Carnival concluded.. with a massive parade of the bands.. throughout the streets of Scarborough and along the Claude Noel Highway.., ending with fireworks.
The Minister of Local Government.. says when the local government legislation comes into effect.. regional corporations can better service their communities. He made the remark.. during the San Juan Laventille Corporation's interfaith service and military parade.. as the corporation turns 30 years.
Thousands attended Jouvert celebrations in Tobago this morning.., as the October staging of …