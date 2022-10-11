MTS WORKERS are tonight complaining that for the past ten fortnights, deductiions for financial institutions from their salaries are not being reflected, yet on their payslips, the sums taken out are reflected as being deducted. This situation has been confirmed by MTS and TV6'S Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.
MTS WORKERS UPSET
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Opposition leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar, accuses former attorney general, Faris Al Rawi, o…
The Finance Minister said that across several Ministries....there are one-off payments for a…
The bright lights of New York City are shining on talented Trinidadian composer Etienne Charles.
The struggle is real for T&T athletes...in particular when it comes to finding.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 11th October 2022
- HINDS: UNC REMINDS ME OF BACHACS
- MEDIA STALWART ED FUNG LAID TO REST
- OPPOSITION LEADER: AL RAWI MUST GO!
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 10th October 2022
- SAN SOUCI CUT OFF AGAIN
- Morning Edition: 11th October 2022
- MOONILAL SAYS THERE WILL BE DONKEY CARTS IN 2022
- ONE TIME ARREARS PAYMENTS IN FISCAL 2022
- SUSPECT IN CUSTODY