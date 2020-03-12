What is being done with our salary deductions? That's the question coming from workers under the National Maintenance Training and Security Company. They claim that their health plan is in serious jeopardy and the Estate Police Association which represents the workers says, if nothing is done at the start of the coming week, it would be forced to take a particular course of action. Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4th Road Fatality

4th Road Fatality

Miguel Seecharan of Princes Town is dead, following a road traffic accident along Orange Hill Road Tobago. 

Post cabinet news conference

Post cabinet news conference

Denied entry... it's the latest of government's intensified measures aimed at staving off more COVID 19 cases from our shores. 

MTS Workers Picket Over Health Plan

MTS Workers Picket Over Health Plan

What is being done with our salary deductions? That's the question coming from workers under the National Maintenance Training and Security Company.