Workers at the National Maintenance Training and Security Company are up in arms, tonight. Their employer wants to see their vaccination cards to verify that workers are indeed vaccinated. Workers claim the company is threatening to withhold salaries, if they don’t show their cards. But, the company is denying that claim.
