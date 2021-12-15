The Ministry of Trade and Industry believes that the expansion of the quota on imported cement and the reduction in the cost to import, would create more competition in the market. This, as the local manufacturer TCL has announced that prices would be increasing. The Ministry is also encouraging more people to get into the local manufacturing of cement. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Senate.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AG Who?

AG Who?

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says the THA does not answer to the Attorney General. H…

More Finances

More Finances

A letter is to be dispatched to Finance Minister Colm Imbert, indicating the necessary finan…