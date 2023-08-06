Mt. Hope Women's Hospital has been accredited Baby-Friendly status, courtesy PAHO. It means the Mt. Hope Women's Hospital has achieved all ten steps towards the implementation of practices that protect, promote and support breastfeeding.
