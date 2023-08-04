MSJ political leader David Abdulah says his party has no intention of forming an alliance with any other political party to fight the upcoming local government election.

He says despite fighting only three electoral districts within the Point Fortin Borough Corporation alone, they will not be encouraging people to support any other party in the other seats either.

He was speaking at the press conference held at their Marabella headquarters on Thursday morning. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.

