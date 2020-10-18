The Movement for Social Justice says the poor and middle class will continue to suffer. That's the political party's belief based on measures highlighted in the 2021 Budget...which it says will not have the impact that some are hoping it would. In fact, the MSJ is projecting more gloom and doom.. if the country continues along the present path. Alicia Boucher has the details from its virtual presser.

