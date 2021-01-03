Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah is calling on the government to rethink its approach to development in the country. Speaking during a virtual news conference today, Abdulah declared that the government consider policies which put people first and urged them to stay away from policies such as privatisation of state entities and raising tariffs on basic commodities. Nisha John-Mohammed reports.

