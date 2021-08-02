MSJ Leader David Abdulah believes the Prime Minister's recent comments concerning the private sector setting new terms and conditions for employees where it concerns COVID-19 vaccination, could encourage employers to do just that. However Abdulah says Dr. Rowley is not an expert in industrial law, and the fact is until and unless vaccination is made mandatory by law, workers cannot and should not be forced or pressured into so doing.

