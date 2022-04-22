On Saturday, the Movement for Social Justice would be taking to the streets in protest, calling on the government to rescind the fuel hike decision. MSJ leader David Abdulah says many citizens are unable to bear the burden of this increase. Alicia Boucher has the story from Morning Edition.

