It will be a budget to either take this country forward or significantly back according to MSJ political Leader David Abdullah. He says much of the nation is reeling from a broken economy and the upcoming budget will be vital in shaping how the country progresses. On Thursday morning he gave some of his party’s suggestions on what should or should not be altered.

Gadsby-Dolly Awaiting Word From CXC

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly says she will not rest until she feels CXC adequately addresses concerns raised this week by CSEC and CAPE students.

MSJ On Budget

PNM and UNC Councillor Collaborate In Talparo

It's a sight you don't see very often, but on Wednesday representatives of the PNM and the UNC were on the ground in Talparo, walking together and working together to bring relief to the people.

Fifa Suspends TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago's greatest football fears have been realized. The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has suspended the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.