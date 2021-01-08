MSJ: GOV'T NEEDS TO COME CLEAN ON GAS POLICIES

On the heels of Methanex Corporation announcing its decision to idle its Titan methanol facility in Trinidad indefinitely, leader of the Movement for Social Justice, David Abdulah, is urging government to quote "come clean". Abdulah notes that several other plants have long been in this state and another plant may soon be retrenching workers but he doesn't believe it is all due to external factors. Rynessa Cutting reports.

