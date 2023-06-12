Based on figures presented by the Ministry of Education as to the number of students that are being targeted through the 2023 Vacation Revision Programme, the Movement for Social Justice says, the system is failing its students.
MSJ: EDUCATION SYSTEM FAILING STUDENTS
Alicia Boucher
