MSJ: EDUCATION SYSTEM FAILING STUDENTS

Based on figures presented by the Ministry of Education as to the number of students that are being targeted through the 2023 Vacation Revision Programme, the Movement for Social Justice says, the system is failing its students.

SAMUEL BADREE ON WI

Former West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree says the Caribbean side has what it takes to qualify for the 50-over World Cup in India.

UNC CALLS PNM LOCAL GOV'T REFORM A SHAM

The United National Congress is rubbishing claims made by the Prime Minister that people who vote for the UNC are in essence voting against Local Government Reform.

THE PRIME MINISTER'S BEST VILLAGE 2023

Culture was in full focus at the Prime Minister's Best Village Trophy Competition at Mid Centre Mall in Chaguanas.

The food and folk fair took place on Sunday where several items were on display.

