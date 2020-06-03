The Movement for Social Justice is the first political party in T&T to cement its position in support of the protests in the United States, under the Black Lives Matter banner. The party staged a demonstration outside the US Embassy, amid a heavy police presence, calling for an end to injustice and racism. Alicia Boucher was there.

