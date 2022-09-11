David Abdulah is counting on Stuart Young to keep good his predecessor's promise and make public the Niquan report. He says serious questions surrounding the safety of the plant remain unanswered.

MSJ Demands NIQUAN Report

They Gave Us No Monies

As debate continues to heat up with the public spat involving PDP leader Watson Duke and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine there is word tonight from the Roxborough Folk Performers.

Deyalsingh Had Swine Flu

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh speaks to his recent hospitalisation. Happy to be out and about, he tells the medical association of plans to have a new blood donation programme.