Boycott the Kiss Baking Company! It's the call from the MSJ, as the Company prepares to increase the prices of its flour-based products, in response to the announcement of the increase in the wholesale price of flour by National Flour Mills. MSJ Leader David Abdulah says its time the people show big business who has the power. Rynessa Cutting reports.
MSJ Calls For Kiss Boycott
Rynessa Cutting
