MSJ Calls For A National Assembly On COVID

Amid a rising death toll due to COVID-19 and economic hardship being faced by many country-wide, the Movement for Social Justice says, the blame game and "nasty mudslinging" in the political arena are only causing more harm than good.
During a Press Conference today, the party made several recommendations it believes would help the country in moving forward, starting with discussion between the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader for the purpose of convening a National Assembly. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.