Amid a rising death toll due to COVID-19 and economic hardship being faced by many country-wide, the Movement for Social Justice says, the blame game and "nasty mudslinging" in the political arena are only causing more harm than good.

During a Press Conference today, the party made several recommendations it believes would help the country in moving forward, starting with discussion between the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader for the purpose of convening a National Assembly. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

Tobago 13th COVID Death

Tobago recorded two new covid related deaths today, the 11th covid19 death for the month of May, pushing the death toll on the island to thirteen.

Crime Wrap

Busted! Police cracked down on a private party in breach of COVID-19 regulations in Valsayn South and arrested several people.

MSJ Calls For A National Assembly On COVID

TT Athletes Getting In Stride

Trinidad and Tobago's athletes are showing signs of form some 53 days out from the 2021 Olympics. Female sprinter Khalifa St. Fort got back to winning ways in the women's 100 metres...

Energy Matters: Oil Prices On The Rise?

During the Indian Arrival Day public holiday today , gas stations and many other businesses were closed before and during an extended curfew from 10.02 am on Monday to 5.00 am Tuesday.r.

UNC: NCRHA CEO, Board, Must Go!

The NCRHA effectively blamed doctors for this country's COVID mortalities! That's the interpretation of the UNC, after the NCRHA CEO issued a press release stating that after changing doctors at the Couva facility,