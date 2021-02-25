MRCRC Vehicles Down

For over a week, burgesses of Mayaro/Rio Claro have been unable to access water trucking and cesspit cleaning services from their regional corporation.
The corporation Chairman says all their vehicles have been down due to a lack of funding which prevented them from purchasing a $1,600 part, that could have prevented this shutdown.
At Thursday's Statutory meeting, members of the UNC held corporation raised a number of concerns with the PNM administrative staff, and called on the line Minister to intervene.