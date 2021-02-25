For over a week, burgesses of Mayaro/Rio Claro have been unable to access water trucking and cesspit cleaning services from their regional corporation.

The corporation Chairman says all their vehicles have been down due to a lack of funding which prevented them from purchasing a $1,600 part, that could have prevented this shutdown.

At Thursday's Statutory meeting, members of the UNC held corporation raised a number of concerns with the PNM administrative staff, and called on the line Minister to intervene.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elderly Man Escapes Tobago Fire

Elderly Man Escapes Tobago Fire

An elderly man in Tobago escaped with his life after a fire destroyed his home and partially destroyed a house he had under construction, in Patience Hill.

Harsher Penalties For Absent Cops?

Harsher Penalties For Absent Cops?

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says there has been a 90 percent reduction in non-attendance of police officers in court.

Meanwhile the head of the court and Process branch calls for harsher punishment for errant cops.

FOREX Shortage Threatening Businesses

FOREX Shortage Threatening Businesses

Food distributors are calling for the full reopening of the local economy.

COVID-19 has already forced some persons out of business and the shortage of foreign exchange is threatening to do the same.

MRCRC Vehicles Down

MRCRC Vehicles Down

For over a week, burgesses of Mayaro/Rio Claro have been unable to access water trucking and cesspit cleaning services from their regional corporation.

The corporation Chairman says all their vehicles have been down due to a lack of funding which prevented them from purchasing a $1,600 part, that could have prevented this shutdown.