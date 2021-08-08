MP: SMEs Need Help

One opposition MP is calling on the Prime Minister to put policies in place to ensure endangered small and medium sized enterprises get back to work come next week. MP Rushton Paray says while some big businesses continued to roll in profits, thousands of SMEs have had to close. At today's weekly UNC press conference, he urged the government to push banks into being more lenient and sharing the burden faced by so many others.
